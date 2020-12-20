Frank Hoyal Canfield Frank Hoyal Canfield went to be with his beloved wife Janet Clara Canfield on Nov. 30, 2020. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired in 2005 from Central Oregon Trucking as a truck driver, a profession he loved. Frank enjoyed taking his family with him on his trucking route. He and his wife Janet enjoyed spending time with the family in multiple outdoor activities. Frank is preceded in death by his wife Janet, mother and father George and Joyce, sister Elizabeth Donahue, son David Owens, in-laws Ron and Maxine Schill, and Joan and Bev Schill. He is survived by his children Robert and (Denise) Canfield, Tonya and (Gary) Hale, Randell Canfield, brothers Robert Canfield and Theodor Canfield, Jeff and Shannon Rodgers, James Rodgers, Joni Rodgers, Jaymie and Monty Ramsey, grandkids Renee Rodgers and Mike Defries, Brandi Rodgers, Leslie Meneley, Jessica Rodgers, Rhiannon Rodgers, D.J. Douglas, Brian and (Jordyn) Hale, Travis Hale, Athena and Jaden Owens, Zachary and Mashayla Leiniger, In-laws, the Schill family, ex-wife/friend Sue Tivis, and 12 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, there will be a wake June 19, 2021. The time will be announced in the Herald and News.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls detective resigns after on-duty DUII crash
- Wolf country
- Two Klamath Falls men arrested; one charged with attempted murder
- Serious accident closes Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls
- Klamath woman, 75 and with pre-existing conditions, beat COVID
- Keno man dies; three patrol cars and fire engine damaged in Saturday crashes
- 'Tidal wave' of COVID-19 not letting up at Sky Lakes
- It's his land. Now a Canadian company gets to take it.
- DeGroot may negotiate settlement with ethics commission
- County leadership, medical professionals realign COVID-19 messaging
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.