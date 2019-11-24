John Edwin Campbell Mr. John Edwin Campbell of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife and two daughters. John was born in Southern California on Jan. 27, 1955, to Colin George Campbell, a high school English teacher, and Claris Carpenter Campbell, a teacher of special education. Spending the majority of his youth in Anaheim, Calif., John spent one year of his life in Nottingham, England, while his father completed his master's degree in English literature at Oxford University. Moving back to the United States, John spent the rest of his childhood and young adulthood in Anaheim and Baja, Calif., with summers spent at his family's property in Rosarito, Mexico, or traveling across America. Having annually visited Ashland, Ore., with his family to experience the Shakespeare Festival, John found beauty in the surrounding area and enrolled and majored in early childhood education at Southern Oregon University (SOU). As if by fate, while returning to college from a summer in Mexico, John shared a taxi cab with a young woman, Anne Simonds who was traveling back from the East Coast. Anne, coincidently, was also majoring in education at SOU. John said it was love at first sight and took Anne on their first date to watch Disney's "Snow White." Following graduation from SOU in 1977, having both received bachelor of arts degrees in early childhood education, John and Anne were married in Pemaquid, Maine. Moving then to Garden Grove, Calif., John spent the first two years of his career teaching profoundly handicapped children. The couple returned to Southern Oregon, after finding teaching jobs in Klamath Falls. John spent the next 30 years teaching fifth and sixth grades in the Klamath Falls City Schools District and over two decades as a track and field, basketball, and football coach. In the mid-1990s John completed a master's degree in education from Portland State University, later retiring with Anne in 2009. John and Anne had two daughters, Meaghan and Tara Jane, to which John was an attentive, loving, and utterly devoted father. He learned how to braid their hair, fixed them candlelit breakfasts, taught them how to write an outline of a paper, and the invaluable importance of discourse. John always provided them with encouragement and guidance in their pursuits. John was a man of many interests. He was a California surfer turned Southern Oregon farmer. He was a historian, political enthusiast, astronomer, life-long learner, and a catch-and-release fisherman of the Klamath River canyon. John was an adamant supporter of women's rights, an L.A. Dodger and Anaheim Angels fan, an eloquent conversationalist to which there was nothing he would not discuss, an absolute romantic, and a firm believer in God. He was a lover of all genres of music from Ludwig van Beethoven to the Grateful Dead. John enjoyed British mysteries, the history and mechanics of guns, a wide range of literature, French impressionism, Disneyland, and Shakespeare. John was a child advocate who was profoundly interested in the dreams, goals, and well-being of his children and the children he taught. He lived by his personal code of honor, honesty, hard work, God, family, and country. He shared this code with his daughters and students, encouraging them to develop and live by their own code. John was at his best when he was inspiring children, tending to his garden, caring for his animals, and while surrounded by his wife and daughters who deeply loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Campbell, his daughters, Meaghan Campbell-Degel, Tara Jane Campbell-Miranda; sons-in-law, Scott Degel and Joe Miranda; his three grandchildren, Austin Campbell Degel, Emma Degel, and Charlotte Miranda; his family and friends, as well as Celeste and Phoebe, his two black cows. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church located at 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in John Campbell's memory to Operation School Bell® by contacting the Assistance League of Klamath Basin located at 1330 E. Main St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or by calling 541-883-1721 and/or visiting www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org/operation-school-bell.