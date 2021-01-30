Faith Buchholtz went to be with her heavenly father on Jan. 16, 2021 at the age of 80 years old. She was born Jan. 28, 1940 to her parents Ernest and Phobe Wagner in Hanover, Pa. She was and always has devoted her life to God and raised her family to know and believe in Jesus Christ our Savior. She has now earned her wings and crown of jewels. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings and her oldest daughter Sandra Wren. She was a wonderful wife to James Buchholtz for 62 years, mother of five children, grandmother of nine and a great-grandmother of 12. She is survived by her husband James Buchholtz, her son and his wife Kevin and Cindy, son and his wife Kurt and Susanne; daughter and her husband Tammy and Allen, daughter and her husband Patricia and Donnie and her sister Mavis. Her Celebration of Life service location to be determined due to COVID on April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. All family and friends are welcome. There will be a reception to follow. She will always be missed but never forgotten.
