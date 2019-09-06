April Jeanne Brown April Jeanne Farley Brown was born on April 30, 1971, in Klamath Falls, Ore., and resided in Truth or Consequences, N.M., for the last 25 years. On Aug. 16, 2019, she passed away, taken from us too soon to be with our Heavenly Father. April loved animals, especially horses, and the outdoors. She also loved hiking and biking and especially loved being with family and friends. She was the proud co-owner of a restaurant in Truth or Consequences and will be forever missed. April leaves behind her husband Monty Brown, daughter Amber Brown, granddaughter Avianna Brown, parents William and Suzanne Farley, brother Bill (Merry) Farley, sister Shannon (David) Telle and numerous nephews, aunts and uncles. A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. She will always be cherished and loved in our memories.