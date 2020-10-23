William Britton It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of William "Bill" Murray Britton on October 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Bill was born June 16, 1939 to James Murray "Red" Britton and his wife, Ruby (Gooding) Britton in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Bill was preceded in death of his mother Ruby in November, 1940. Bill's father later remarried in 1946 and Bill was honored to be raised by his new mother, Mary Britton. Bill began school in Klamath Falls and completed his education at the Oregon School for the Deaf in Salem where he earned his high school diploma. Upon his return home, he was employed by the City of Klamath Falls over 38 years. Bill worked as groundskeeper at the Linkville Cemetery and later at Klamath Memorial Park with his last position as maintenance for the City Hall and City Hall Annex buildings before he retired. Bill was an enthusiastic sports fan and a life-long dedicated fan of the San Francisco Giants and attended yearly home games in his beloved City by the Bay. He also loved visiting the Oregon Coast and made many trips there. One of his favorite locations was Depoe Bay where he would go salmon fishing. His last trip this past summer took him to the southern coast from Florence, Bandon, Gold Beach and Brookings. Family gatherings were especially important to Bill and he so enjoyed his extended family throughout the Klamath Basin. He loved to visit his uncle's farm in Merrill and the great Independence Day celebrations they held there every year as well as many other gatherings throughout the years with his family and many of his treasured friends. Bill is survived by his siblings, Mary Jane and Keith Price, Pasco, WA; Janice Hughes and Junior Alonso, Tigard, OR; John and Annette Britton, Bend, OR; Michael and Cecilia Britton, Klamath Falls, OR; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who all love Bill so dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby (Gooding) Britton; father, James Murray "Red" Britton and Mary Britton. Funeral arrangements are made with O'Hair - Ward's Funeral Chapel (www.ohairwards.com). Due to Covid 19 concerns, a small service will be held at O'Hair-Wards Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Klamath Memorial Park. The family plans to host a celebration of Bill's life next spring to coincide with the opening of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. GO GIANTS!
