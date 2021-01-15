Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Timothy Britton, 72, of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Oct. 28, 1948 in Klamath Falls.  Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jacqueline Milligan; daughter and son-in-law Lorinda and Ron Holliday; daughter Kitsune Scott; brothers and sisters-in-law; Shan and Cheryl Britton, Jearrie and Anne Britton and grandson, Christian Timothy Edward Holliday.  Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 16  from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cascade Cremation & Burial at 1229 E Main Street, Followed by Graveside Service at 4pm at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.

Tags