Timothy Britton, 72, of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Oct. 28, 1948 in Klamath Falls. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jacqueline Milligan; daughter and son-in-law Lorinda and Ron Holliday; daughter Kitsune Scott; brothers and sisters-in-law; Shan and Cheryl Britton, Jearrie and Anne Britton and grandson, Christian Timothy Edward Holliday. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cascade Cremation & Burial at 1229 E Main Street, Followed by Graveside Service at 4pm at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.
