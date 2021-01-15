Timothy Patrick Britton, 72, passed away Jan. 11, 2021 after battling COPD for years.
Tim was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Merle Ray and Rena May Redding Britton Oct. 28 1948. He was the youngest son. His brothers include Shan Britton [wife Cheryl], of Roseburg, Ore. and Jearrie Britton [wife Anne], of Eugene, Ore.
Tim was an avid golfer that loved to travel and play different courses with his wife, Jacqueline. He was an avid reader, always favoring Elmore Leonard, Carl Sagan, Ray Bradbury and Richard Feynman.
Tim coached youth baseball and softball for over 20 years. He was a softball pitching coach and would work with all the teams in Little League that wanted help; He was a coach at Henley High School for years with his good friend Mike Collins. His teams won numerous Championships and State Titles. In 2014 he was inducted into the Henley High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Tim hired on for the Great Northern Railway when he was 17 years old and then after the merge he worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for over 40 years. He worked as a switchman, which he loved, then as a conductor. He was the training coordinator for new hires at BNSF.
Tim grew a huge flower garden for his wife every year. He had gardens out every window for her to see.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to Noon at Cascade Cremation and Burial 1229 East Main St, and a Graveside service at Eternal Hills at 4 p.m. on Saturday , Jan. 16.
High Desert Hospice took wonderful care of Tim during his final days. They were a great comfort to the whole family. Please send a donation to them in lieu of flowers or cards. 2210 Shallock Ave, KF 97601