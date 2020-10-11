Shelly Joy Brissey was born in Long Beach CA, on April 20, 1959 to Lois & Edgar Brissey. At the age of 8 the family moved from CA and settled in Klamath Falls, OR where Shelly resided until her passing. Shelly, AKA "Mom" is survived by her 3 children--Traci, Timothy, & Tiffany; Daughter-in-law Anela; Grandchildren: Katawna, Shylee, Destiny, Riley, Bela, Aurora "Roo", Zane, Logan, Danule, Sehven, Trista, Chiara, & Ash; Her Mother: Elaine, 2 sister's--Fran & Carey, brother Roy, nieces, nephews, & numerous friends who became family. A Celebration of Life Potluck will take place at Wiard Park in Klamath Falls, on Saturday, October 17th 2020, at 2:00PM. *Please remember that social distancing mandates are in place and masks are mandatory.
