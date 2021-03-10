Carol Briggs We say THANK YOU and FAREWELL to our dear friend, Carol Briggs, who said that she was "ready to fly", then peacefully passed on Feb. 26, 2021, at age 78. She lived here in our community for the past five years and we had no idea how this petite and lively, sometimes audacious, woman would spark so many people and their lives. Maybe you were one of the lucky ones? You may have recognized Carol and her tall walking stick with the carved bear on top, needed for balance, as she roamed the downtown streets. Maybe she stopped to talk with you for a while? If you had a dog along, she would have taken time to speak with and pet your dog, befriending you both. Certain shopkeepers and restaurants came to know her well. Carol's great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harper, the "hooligans", were her special delight! All children were her concern. She leaves her devoted brother Leo (wife Shirley); daughters Traci; Jill (husband Noef); grandson Chad; grandson Derik (wife Megan); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. In her adventurous life, she remained true to herself and her purpose. Before arriving here, she had begun to live her dream of starting an orphanage in Kenya, Africa, for children of deceased AIDS parents. Sadly, that ended abruptly; however, she lived on to expand her generous love and energy wherever she went, becoming an inspiration and light. You could find Carol's philosophy and favorite therapy on her T-shirt: "PRAYERS, LOVE, LAUGHTER....AND GOOD BEER!" Yes, she certainly enjoyed a great party! Chocolate stout, anyone? Carol attended the Friends Church with Pastor Faith Marsalli, followed by Pastor Anthony Kirk, and also took part in a Women's Coffee Group on Saturdays. Her friends had the privilege of providing help and companionship in her final months. Her family and friends are immensely grateful to the doctors and nursing staff at Sky Lakes Hospital in Room #227, the Plum Ridge staff, and Klamath Hospice , all who treated her with excellent care and respect. "WHEN ALL THAT'S LEFT IS LOVE" BY Rabbi Allen S. Maller When I die If you need to weep Cry for someone Walking the street beside you. You can love me most by letting Hands touch hands, and Souls touch souls... You can love me most by Sharing your Simehas (goodness) and Multiplying your Mitzvot (acts of kindness) You can love me most by Letting me live in your eyes And not on your mind. And when you say Kaddish (Jewish funeral prayer) for me Remember what our Torah teaches, Love doesn't die People do. So when all that's left of me is Love Give me away. For those wishing to honor Carol, please consider reaching out in kindness to someone along your way; take time with a lonely child; stick up for someone not being treated well; be extra kind to an animal...or treat someone to a hamburger and chocolate milkshake! That is how Carol loved...
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Bonanza man dies after accidentally shooting self
- Police ID body found along Link River, no foul play suspected
- Oregon Tech tags gold medalists to help promote track campaign
- Nagi, faculty senate president talk low morale among Oregon Tech faculty
- Klamath County School District seeks full, in-person classes by April 5
- Nonprofit looks to build $8.5 million park and rec center in Dorris
- Slots remain for Sky Lakes COVID-19 vaccination clinics
- Klamath County police log: March 5, 2021
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Here's how a year of COVID-19 impacted Klamath County health
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.