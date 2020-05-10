Patricia Ann Brewer Patricia Ann Brewer, 77, of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away March 28, 2020. Patsy was born in San Fernando, Calif. on August 29, 1943. Her family moved to Fort Klamath in 1965 where she met and married Lyle Brewer. They settled in Klamath Falls to raise their family. She was a full-time wife and mother and devoted her entire life to taking care of the family she loved. Patsy was a gourmet cook, loved camping, and working in her flower beds and the holidays. She was the center of her family's world and will be deeply missed. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Lyle, children Dusty and Cathy, grandchildren Lyle, Tanner, (Xondra) and Taryn, great grandchildren Charliegh and Clyde. Patsy was preceeded in death by her parents Albert and Betty Mae Mitchell, brothers Wayne and Steven Mitchell and granddaughter Cierra Brewer. There will be no memorial service at this time.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- 'A disaster on our hands'
- Oregon Government Ethics Commission reviewing complaint against Commissioner DeGroot
- Klamath County submits plan to Gov. Brown to reopen businesses
- Ethics Commission reviews complaint filed against Commissioner Boyd
- Kingsley F-15s to conduct flyovers across Oregon
- Brown extends Oregon coronavirus state of emergency to July 6
- Lofton Reservoir fishing pier to be removed
- Oregon reports no deaths, 65 confirmed and 14 presumptive COVID-19 cases Monday
- Oregon reports two deaths, 70 confirmed, 7 presumptive COVID-19 cases
- Oregon reports 3 deaths, 75 confirmed cases, and 5 presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.