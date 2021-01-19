Michael Brant Michael Landers Brant passed away January 11, 2021 in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 92 where he had been living the past two years. A funeral service in honor of Mike will be held Saturday January 23, 2021 at 1pm at Merrill Presbyterian Church and followed with a graveside internment service at the Merrill IOOF Cemetery. The funeral service may be streamed via facebook.com/merrillpc. Michael Landers Brant is survived by brothers-in-law Dean, Bill, and David Hill; sisters-in-law Connie, Shirley, Sandy, and Nancy; son Steven Hill Brant and wife Jennifer, son Jeff and wife Kris; and grandchildren Jessica, Jarrett, Kamron, Justin, Justin, Greg, Emily, and Clay & Casey; great grandchildren Eleanor, Rachel, Ian as well as numerous nieces, and nephews. Donations in memorial may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland, OR 97239 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/portland/ways-to-give For additional obituary information, visit ohairwards.com.
