Helen Louise Brackett Helen Louise Brackett was born in Marionville, Missouri on May 1, 1936. She was 84 when she passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Bullhead City, Ariz. To know Helen was to love her, there are no truer words to describe our Mom. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laughter and her deep love for her family. Helen grew up in Modesto, Calif. where she started her family and met her husband, Almorn Brackett. They were married for 65 years. They raised their four children, John Brackett (Kathy Buxton), Pamela Davis, Tamra Sprague (John Barker) and Almorn (Tony) Brackett (Julissa Brackett). Helen has six grandchildren, Julie (Thomas), Steven, Deborah (Jeff), Tonia (Chuck), Gage and Sydney (Jose), and seven great-grandchildren, Justice, Maddie, JT, Kendal, Caitlyn, Carter, Sophia and many family and friends who love her and she loved them. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Burgin and Bertha Burgin; also, her sister EvaJo Woods. Helen was a long time resident of Bullhead City and Mohave Valley, Ariz. and worked in Needles, Calif. When she retired she moved to Sprague River, Ore. where she and her husband Al invested in Real Estate. They lived on their 50 acre ranch on the Sprague River before moving back to Arizona. She left us with beautiful memories of her strength, incredible work ethic, sense of humor and resilience. "I'll be seeing you In all the old familiar places That this heart of mine embraces All day through" We love you deeply and miss you terribly. All our love, All our lives.
