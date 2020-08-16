Sabra McCann Bozeman Sabra McCann Bozeman, passed away August 13, 2020, in Klamath Falls, Ore. After a long and arduous journey with M.S. and congestive heart failure, she went to be with our Savior peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her husband David, sons Kevin (Gena) and Brian both of Texas, her brother Jefferson McCann and grandson Taylor Hiser. Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Klamath Falls Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be forwarded to the church of your choice.
