James Borror James Alan Borror, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jim was well known in the community as a business man, father, and a devoted friend. Jim was born to Duane and Marilyn Borror on June 24, 1956. He was married to Donna on June 25, 1977. They started their newlywed life in the San Fernando Valley, but soon moved to Klamath Falls to start a business in 1981. He spent the majority of his adult life cultivating Borror Cabinets. The cabinet shop brought many people into his life that impacted him, he saw many of the local contractors and craftsmen as lifelong friends. Jim also respected and loved the "guys" at the shop, he had so many employees through the years who he respected and was loyal to. Jim loved Jesus, and was a very caring man of character. He was an active member of Bible Baptist Church and loved many different areas of ministry. Jim had a men's bible study that met every Tuesday night, everyone who came to that group held a special place in his heart. Jim was an avid supporter of Crosspoint Christian School (Triad) and Mountain Lakes Bible Camp. He loved those ministries that supported kids and drew them to the love of Christ. Jim loved Donna and his family. His kids grew up with the most amazing example of how to love your wife. We saw him lead with a quiet integrity that is hard to mimic. He taught us about love, respect, and devotion by being a man of his word who was also incredibly generous with his time and energy. He taught each of us to follow our dreams and work hard. He was so proud of his kids and it was a normal occurrence for people to come to us and say "Well your dad was bragging about you the other day." If you think he loved and was proud of his kids, you should have heard him talk about his grandkids. Nine grandkids total called him Papa and boy did he love that title. Papa took kids for rides on the lawn mower, built giant fires, and would hold babies until they would both fall asleep. Jim loved not only his family, but his dogs. He had many dogs throughout the years, all of whom seemed to love him to most. It wasn't uncommon to see Lucy or Bella in the front seat of his truck or right on his heels. Some of the other things he loved were Raquetball, gardening, and making homemade pickles. Jim had a fridge full of pickles all summer and would give them away to anyone he crossed paths with. He will be missed. He is survived by his parents Duane and Marilyn Borror and five siblings; his wife Donna Borror; four children, Matt and Cindy Borror, Tracy (Borror) and Tim Laurance, Suzanne (Borror) and Marc Hawthorne, and Amanda (Borror) and Blake Trumbull; his nine grandkids Kalli, Josiah, Lucas, Emily, Hope, Simon, John, Trey, and Cruz. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bible Baptist Church on May 28 at 3:00 p.m. Please join our whole family in celebrating this incredible man. (Kids are welcome) In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his memory to the Missions Fund at Bible Baptist Church, 4849 S. 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. The money will go to scholarships at Mountain Lakes Bible Camp and Crosspoint Christian School.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Chiloquin woman dies in Highway 97 crash
- Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder
- Klamath Falls city manager resigns
- Silent no more: Klamath Tribes gather to protect fish, homelands
- Klamath County waste transfer station destroyed by fire; trash collection delayed
- Drought moves Kruise of Klamath downtown
- Housing crunch hits Klamath
- Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire
- Klamath County voters reject bed tax increase that would have funded tourism
- Bonanza ranchers try their hand at winemaking
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.