Arthur Duane Borror Arthur "Duane" Borror went Home to be with Jesus on September 28, 2021. Duane was born February 16, 1930 to CC and Irene Borror in Dearborn, MI as the third of four children. He married Marilyn, his wife of almost 70 years, on November 2, 1951. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1979 to serve Jesus at Mountain Lakes Bible Camp. He also spent time joyfully serving as he oversaw the building of various church facilities, camps and schools and worked with his son at James Borror Custom Cabinets. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend with many stories to share from his life. His son, James, and sisters, Doris and Roberta, preceded him in meeting Jesus. Duane is survived by his wife, Marilyn, brother Gordon, son Paul (Sharon), son David (Sharon), daughter-in-law Donna, son Daniel (Terri), daughter Ruth (Kevin), daughter Rachel (Jeff), 17 grandchildren (with 16 spouses), and 34 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held in the Bible Baptist Church auditorium, 4849 South 6th St, Klamath Falls, Oregon on Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 am with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mountain Lakes Bible Camp either at the BBC office or at bbckfalls.org. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the loving care of High Desert Hospice.