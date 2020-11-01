Ellen LaVonne Bonser After a brief, but courageous battle with cancer, Ellen L. Bonser passed away peacefully in her home on October 21st, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved life partner of 32 years, Dennis Koster; her son David Doty (Terri); daughters Jean Anne Gregg-Myrick, Bonnie Van Curler (Roger), and Lindy Bonser (Adam Mueller); step-sons Greg Koster (Patty), Ron Koster (Tianna), and brother Fred Haddock (Sharon). There is a multitude of grandchildren, great grand children, a great-great grand child, with more on the way, all who were adored by Ellen. Ellen was born on September 2nd, 1933, in Exeter, MO, to father Folk Winfred Haddock and mother Esperance Lavonne (Cole) Haddock. The family moved to Klamath County when Ellen was 3 years old, she was the oldest of 4 children. They lived in the Chiloquin/Sprague River areas,where Ellenalso attendedschool. She went on tocomplete college courses in bookkeeping, received hercosmetology license and owned multiple local businesses. Ellen retiredfrom her career as a Certified Medical Assistant at Plum Ridge Senior Care Center in 1998. Ellen was an avid bowler. Participating inleague bowling and tournaments for most of her adult life. She was a voracious reader, always with a stack of books on standby. She loved gatherings and dinners with herfamily and friends, who will all miss her beyond measure. After she andDenniswere both retired they began their snowbird travels. Often following therace car circuit, making life longfriendships along the way, while enjoyingthe warmer weather. Ellen waspreceded in death by husband Norman'Bud' Doty, husband Bernard Bonser, son Keith Doty andsisters, Margaret Jane Markillie and Cindy Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday , November 7th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR. Please visit www.ohairwards.com
