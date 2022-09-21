John William Boehm John William Boehm, 100, died September 17, 2022, in Klamath Falls, at home with his daughter Debra by his side at the time of his death. A service will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine Street, on Saturday, September 24, at 11:00 am. A reception will follow, at 1:00 pm, at the V.F.W. Interment will occur on Tuesday, September 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Eagle Point National Cemetery. John was born in Sullivan, Missouri on December 5, 1921, to Frederick and Anna Boehm. He attended school in Sullivan and was the only surviving member of eight brothers and sisters. He married the love of his life, Mabel Schmidt, on August 31, 1946, in Harrison Arkansas. Mabel and John were married for 66 years. John was a heavy-duty truck mechanic, until his retirement at the age of 78. He worked at Juckland Motors and Randy Yates Trucking. John enjoyed outdoor activities such as artifact hunting. His family was important to him. He had one son, Robert Boehm, and one daughter, Debra Pranghofer and son-in-law Jerry Pranghofer. John had one special grandson, Ryan Pranghofer, wife Kristina, and a great-granddaughter Kera Pranghofer. His niece Shirley Ross was very dear to him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Martha Segura, who was an excellent caregiver. He had been under the care of hospice for the last seven months. Also, a special thanks to Paul Walker, Mike Raynolds, Mickey Bender, and the comrades of the V.F.W. Also, the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.