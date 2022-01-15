Gary Thomas Blain Gary Thomas Blain was born on August 29,1948 in Chico, California to Paul Henry Blain and Mary Ann Johnson Blain. He passed away at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon on December 31,2021. He was 73 years old. Born and raised to pioneer families, Gary was a sixth-generation resident of Butte County. He graduated from Chico High School in 1966. He then attended Yuba Junior College and graduated from California State University Chico in 1970 with a degree in Sociology, History and Art. While at CSUC, he was involved with the CAVE reading program for children and had numerous exhibitions of his artwork. He received his secondary teaching certificate and graduate work from CSUC. While at the university, he was an adjunct professor in Sociology. In 1972, he married Christy Walters Blain. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Lifelong friends and soulmates, both Gary and Christy pursued careers in education. That same year, Gary joined the faculty of Paradise Continuation High School in Paradise, California. In 1973, he accepted a teaching/coaching position at Butte Valley High School and they moved to Dorris, California. In 1977, he joined the faculty of Ponderosa Junior High School where he taught social studies and art. While at Ponderosa, Gary coached wrestling, track, and football. He completed his 33 years in education as a member of the Klamath Union High School History Department. He was also an adjunct professor of Speech at Oregon Institute of Technology. At KUHS, Gary also coached Forensics for the Speech and Debate Team. Gary and Christy both retired from KUHS in 2003. That year, they were proud to be the Grand Marshals of the KU Homecoming Parade. During Gary's career, he was an active member of OEA and NEA serving locally in numerous administrative positions. He was also a curriculum consultant for the Oregon Education Department. An avid sailor, Gary loved sailing Klamath Lake and was a lifelong member of the Klamath Yacht Club. He enjoyed gardening, art design, photography and traveling. His special joy was spending time with his grandchildren sharing his passion for art with them. Gary is survived by his wife, Christy, and son Zachary Thomas Blain and wife Mika Nelson Blain (Bair). He has two grandchildren, Sterling Thomas Blain and Seneca Davi Blain. Gary is also survived by his aunt, Marilyn Johnson and cousins, Mike and Randy Johnson and family. Other survivors include Dinorah Leavers and family, Jerry J. Walters and family and Stan Graves and family. He also leaves behind numerous friends and colleagues. Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Leta Berry and Thomas and Maggie Blain and his parents Paul and Mary Ann Blain. He was also preceded in death by James J. and Norah Walters, Mary Graves, Don Leavers, John Leavers and Diane Leavers. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Sky Lakes Medical Center. They would also like to thank Gary Mueller of O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home for his guidance and kindness. A very special thank you is extended to Dr. Wendy Warren whose expertise, caring and understanding is greatly appreciated. At Gary's request, there will be no formal funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would enjoy hearing from you. Please share memories with us. Though he is gone- he will not be forgotten. To continue viewing this obituary and photos, please visit www.ohairwards.com.