David M. Betz David passed after a long illness and leaves behind wife Cindy.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Fifth suspect charged in murder-for-hire
- Cheewa James, 15 family members question being disenrolled from tribe
- Second major hotel planned for Timbermill Shores
- Aguiar (Gregory), Elizabeth "Noel"
- Letter: Wastewater spraying is wrong
- Cascade Health Alliance, Michael Sheets partner to increase OHP access
- Tulelake Airport Controversy
- Law Enforcement Saturday
- Ballot-initiative effort to move eastern Oregon counties to Idaho gains momentum; leader calls it ‘peaceful revolution’
- A clash of cultures: the Modoc Nation and its ongoing Tulelake Basin disputes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.