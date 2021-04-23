Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Charles Phylis Jackson Best Charles Phylis Jackson Best was born August 14, 1940 in Leavenworth, Kan.to John and Jean Best. He passed away on April 12, 2021. He loved going to church. He was a pastor from 1969 to 1975. He worked at UCD Hospital in Sacramento, Calif. for 33 years and retired in 2000 as a EKG Tech. He loved shopping and yard sales. He married Barbra Landreth on Sept. 24, 1963, whom he was married to for 57 years. He is survived by his wife Barbra Best; two sons Matthew and Joe Best. He was a grandfather to five grandchildren, Olivette, Serenity, Matthew Jr., Peri, and Laura; and a great-grandfather of two. Memorial service will be April 25 at 6:00 p.m. at 422 Old Fort Road, Klamath Falls, Ore.

