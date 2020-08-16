Harold John Berglund Jr. Harold John Berglund Jr. - Buster or Bergie to his family and friends - passed away quietly at his home in Sprague River, Ore. with his wife Charleen and faithful dog Bailey at his side. Bergie was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. in 1935 and grew up in Van Port and Saint John's. Bergie joined the USAF at the age of 17. He served as a Radio and Radar Specialist stationed at Okino Air Base. It was after the service that he would begin his life in California. He was an active member of many community organizations including Lion's Club, Moose Lodge, and was most proud to be a Sergeant-at-Arms in Rotary International. Bergie was a supervisor at Karr Electronics in Ukiah, Calif. for many years before opening B and B Electronics. He later purchased The Tropic Corral Pet Shop with his second wife, Beth. His favorite job was being a teacher at Ukiah High School. His auto shop class was a favorite among his students. He later became the supervisor of The General Services Department for Mendocino County Schools, a job he was extremely proud of, the first job he retired from. He would soon become the Maintenance Department for Mendocino County Schools and retire again! If you knew Bergie, you know that retirement was not a word he understood and would work in the Maintenance Departments of both Willits and Laytonville schools. During this time Bergie and Charleen would travel back and forth from Ukiah to Sprague River clearing their property and building their log cabin dream home in anticipation of their true retirement. He loved the land, the people, and the peaceful quiet life that Oregon offered. He loved life and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling with Charleen and exploring new places. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. Bergie is survived by his wife Charleen Berglund of Sprague River, daughters Kathy Carlson of Covelo, Calif., Karen Berglund-Ferguson and her husband Jesse of Weaverville, Calif. and Suzy Christensen of Willits Calif.; grandsons Jason Berglund, Jeffery John Berglund, Alonzo Tollini, Mike Carlson, Cory Carlson, and Buster Christensen, great-grandsons Jason Berglund Jr., Tyler Carlson, Lucas Carlson, and Asa Carlson, sisters Nettie Ubrick and Winifred Berglund, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and special friends Mike Bourbon and Shellie Renfro Loughry. A celebration of life will be held as soon as safely possible. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to High Desert Hospice- 541-882-1636. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at High Dessert Hospice for their comfort and care during this time.
