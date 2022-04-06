Diane Bellm Diane Bellm, 71, passed away on March 16th in Klamath Falls Oregon. She was a beloved Wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by those who were uplifted and inspired by her kind heart and her easy going personality. The third out of four children of Willis and Mary Kane, she was born on May 24th 1950 in Eugene OR. Diane and her three brothers were raised in Klamath Falls, OR. That is where she met and married Steve Bosse in 1973. Together they began raising a family with three boys ultimately moving to Orofino Idaho. They divorced in 1987 and Diane went back home to Klamath Falls. She would marry James Bellm in 1995 in Klamath Falls and they lived together until her passing. Diane enjoyed the simple things in life. She was known to stop at a casino or two. That was when she wasn't "junking" as she called it for treasures at any second hand stores. Diane is preceded by her brothers Robert Hastings of Springfield and Donald Kane of Portland. She is survived by her Husband James of Klamath Falls, Brother Charles of Eugene. Her son Tracy and daughter in law Holly of Peck Idaho. Son Brent and Daughter in law Sally of Meridian Idaho. Her son Adam of Lewiston Idaho. She was also grandmother to multiple grandkids. There will be a family celebration of Diane's life later this summer.