Darlene Francis Bell-Zlomke

Darlene Francis Bell-Zlomke Darlene Francis Bell-Zlomke 86 passed away Dec. 16, 2020 at her residence in Salem, Oregon. A graveside service will be held Sat. July 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Klamath Falls, Or. O'Hair-Wards is assisting with arrangements.

