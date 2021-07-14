Darlene Francis Bell-Zlomke Darlene Francis Bell-Zlomke 86 passed away Dec. 16, 2020 at her residence in Salem, Oregon. A graveside service will be held Sat. July 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Klamath Falls, Or. O'Hair-Wards is assisting with arrangements.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Keno woman accused of stealing five puppies after threatening owner with gun
- Bootleg Fire now nation's largest, evacuations expand into Lake County
- Rama Indian Restaurant opens downtown
- Hot dogs enjoy new Klamath Falls park
- Klamath Falls house catches fire; neighbors turn on garden hose
- Iron Gate Hatchery won't release fish into Klamath River
- 'Scary': Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
- Amtrak won't reach Klamath Falls after fire damages tracks
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Wildfires grow, more evacuations in Siskiyou County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you feel comfortable joining large crowds this year at events like concerts and sports?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.