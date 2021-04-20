Joan Emily Beard-Breedlove Our beloved mom/sister/aunt/grandmother/friend passed away on March 15, 2021. Joan (Jo) was born to Frank and Clara Beard in 1938. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1957 and then entered the Army working in the CID. PFC-E3 Joan Beard Taylor was discharged from the US Army in 1960 to start her family. She had three children with Dell Taylor. She traveled and lived in many different states and countries including France, Panama and Dubai, but always maintained a home in Klamath Falls. Her roots were in this community. Joan married Billy Breedlove Sr. in 1970 and had two more children. Jo worked as a waitress, engraver, short-order cook, secretary, special ed school bus aide substitute and cook's helper. She retired in 2001. Because of her love for people, all these jobs were a natural for her. She was an avid bowler, and she loved to hunt and fish. She also enjoyed picking wild berries for pies and jam and loved to can produce. She was an excellent seamstress and crafter. With much enjoyment, she and her sister Joyce attended the Ashland Shakespearian plays every year since 1987. Jo also volunteered for many organizations: Sacred Heart school where her children attended, Cub Scout Den Mother, Bishop's Attic thrift store, Veteran's Clinic, Blood Bank, and too many activities at St. Pius X to list. She loved wearing hats to church and she knew that if people didn't know her name they would refer to her as "the lady in the hat." Jo is survived by her children: Robert (Dee), Denise (Bruce), Julie (Kevin), Billy Jr. (Nikki), and Angelique (Mike); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was blessed to have all her siblings and their spouses here in Klamath. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2010. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Thursday April 22, 2021 at 10: 30 a.m. , followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave, Klamath Falls, OR. Interment Services will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. (541-884-3456)
