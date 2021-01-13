Laura Goodykoontz Bean Laura Goodykoontz Bean of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away Dec. 31, 2020. She had a massive stroke. Laura was born in Redding, Calif. on August 21, 1961. She attended elementary and high schools in Redding as well as one year at Shasta College. Laura had two loves in life, gymnastics and teaching youngsters gymnastics. She started teaching gymnastics at the age of 13 and continued until she was 34 years old. She taught private gym lessons for several years, then she instructed young students at the Shasta County Y.M.C.A. The next 7 years she owned and ran a very successful gymnastic business with approximately 500 students. In 1995 she moved, with her husband, to Klamath Falls, where she worked for Goodwill for 10 years. Her husband, Darrell Bean, died in 2011. We will miss her laughter and cheery presence. Laura is survived by her parents Harriett and Don Goodykoontz and brother Eric Goodykoontz all of Redding, Calif.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls man facing charges after assaulting girlfriend in Taco Bell parking lot
- It starts in the mountains
- Klamath County Commissioners consider restructuring county departments
- COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Klamath County
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Monti, Korrie Lynn
- Klamath County police log: Jan. 8, 2021
- School boards meet about reopening plans
- Phase 1a of vaccine rollout still ongoing
- Letter: Maskless shoppers ruin Christmas getaway
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.