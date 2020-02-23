Robert H. Beach Robert "Bob" H. Beach passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Bob was born December 29, 1925 in Jacksonville, Ore.. After serving in the Navy in WWII and graduating from Southern Oregon College, Bob also graduated from Oregon Technical Institute with a watchmaking degree. On Aug. 14, 1949 Bob married his college sweetheart Dorothy Howry and had three children, Michael, Dan and Cheri. They were happily married until Dorothy passed away Dec. 25, 2004. After college, Bob opened up Beach's Jewelers on Main Street in 1954 and successfully ran the business until selling the business to his son Dan in 1985. Bob served the community in several volunteer positions including Rotary, County Planning Commission, President of the Downtown Association, Snowflake Festival Co-founder, Jaycees, Reames Country Club Board and was an Eagle Scout that influenced his grandson Matt to also become an Eagle Scout. In 2015 Bob married Mary Lou Beynon, who was by his side until his death. Bob enjoyed golfing at Reames, deer hunting, fly fishing, oil painting and was an avid camper, which the entire family continues. Bob is survived by his wife Mary Lou; sons Michael Beach (Jamie), Dan Beach (Susan) daughter Cheri Borgman (Kelley); granddaughter Cindy Kay Morehead; grandsons Matt Beach and Ken Cahoon; three great granddaughters; one great grandson and special friends Karen Sheehy and Janet Kershner. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. By request there will be a private family memorial to be held in the fall. For those that would like to donate in Bob's name, donations can be made to Klamath Hospice, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, PO Box 372, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or to the charity of your choice.
