My wife for over 58 years, Leota (Lee) Beach passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was 80 years young. Even though I was prepared for the outcome based on her declining health, there is no question that I have lost my best friend (second only to Jesus) and the road ahead will be less smooth. I am blessed that we were Methodist Church connected all those married years whether we were living in Portland, Chicago, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Camp Sherman, Oregon or here in Klamath Falls. It was easy to find our church and Jesus anywhere we lived. Lee was born Dec. 6, 1940 in Portland, Ore. I really know little about her early years growing up. I met her when we were students, and later graduates at Lewis and Clark College in Portland. We began dating in 1960, and we were married in 1962. For the first 20 years, we lived in the Midwest and then on the East Coast. Life was an adventure during which time we had three children (two adopted). We returned to Oregon in 1983, with our youngest son , a second grader. We bought into a lodging business (12 one and two bedroom cabins) on the Metolius River in Camp Sherman. Metolius River Lodges became our home for the next 12 years. Having our own business, the work was 24/7/365. She prepared continental breakfasts for the guests every morning for all those 12 years (easily over 50,000 trays delivered to the door over that time). Later, she would join me and our son in cleaning cabins and preparing for new guests. Understandably, she was extremely happy the day we sold the business and moved to Klamath Falls. The year was 1995. She worked several years as the Administrative Assistant at our First United Methodist Church here in town and then came her big break. As an English and Journalism major in college (she was Editor of the college newspaper), she was finally able to secure what became her career for the next many, many years as a reporter for the Herald and News. It was an extremely joyful time for her. She had at last entered her element, interviewing interesting people and writing their stories. When her byline appeared (sometimes on the front page), she glowed. I was proud of her. Lee was a thoughtful, generous, intelligent and complete human being. In our many decades of marriage, she guided me to always do my best. She was my mentor and my best friend. And could she ever cook! I counted over 30 cookbooks on her kitchen shelf. "What's for dinner tonight, Lee? Well I thought I would try something new!" WHAT A WOMAN! I am so blessed that God wedded me to such a good soul! Amen! Besides me, Lee is survived by our three children and four grandchildren. Peace and grace for all! Byron Beach
