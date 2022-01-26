Frances Faye Baugh Our beloved mother and grandmother, Frances Faye Baugh, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on January 15th, 2022. Faye was born on January 9th, 1928, the second child of Johnnie and Elma Biehn, members of an early pioneer family to Klamath Falls. Faye attended Pelican Elementary School and Klamath Union High School. She often said she had the idyllic childhood, growing up with her two sisters, Ruth and Donna. Faye married Norman Baugh on December 7, 1944; they were married for 60 years at the time of Norm's passing. She and Norm raised five children, Johnnie, Norma, Robert, Phyllis and Catherine. Faye was very creative. She loved sewing, knitting, growing orchids and playing the piano. She worked as a long-distance telephone operator, shoe salesman, bookkeeper and bartender in her later years. One of her passions was to help veterans. Faye was active in the VFW Auxiliary and was recognized for her exceptional work when she received their highest award, Mrs. VFW. She also belonged to the Oh! You Beautiful Dolls Club and previously served as a deacon at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, sons, John and Bob and granddaughter, Kimi Gephart. She is survived by her daughters: Norma Baugh of El Dorado, KS, Phyllis Olson, (Doug) and Catherine Davis (Russ) of Klamath Falls. Cousins: Linda Soares and Ernie Cartwright and numerous nieces and nephews. Grand children: Tracy Ricker-Rose, Jan Hardin, Robert Baugh, Robert Griffith, Richard Uglum, Scott Uglum , Cynthia Uglum, Steven Baugh, Robin Rice, Matthew Baugh, Patrick Baugh, Sonja Milani, Bethany Olson and Tyler Davis. 32 Great grand-children, 6 great-great grand-children and one on the way! Services for Faye will be held on January 29, 2022, at 11:00 am in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home Full obituary will be posted at www.ohairwards.com.