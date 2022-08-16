Tyler Bud Bates Tyler Bud Bates, 33, of Chiloquin, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022. Tyler was born on January 24, 1989, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Tyler was an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes of Oregon, and Yurok tribal descendant. He attended school at Chiloquin Elementary & Chiloquin Junior High. He also attended Hoopa Valley High School from his sophomore to senior year. Tyler worked for the Yurok Tribal Forestry crew, was a wild land firefighter, worked at Wal-Mart, Jeld-Wen, Klamath Algae Products, and finally the Crater Lake Junction Travel Center in Chiloquin, Oregon. He loved the outdoors and people. Tyler enjoyed riding dirt bikes, hunting/ fishing, swimming, guns and gathering traditional foods. He was family oriented and quick to help out anyone that was in need. He was a loving, caring, and hardworking father. His children were his world. He would always reassure everyone and tell them "Everything will be okay". He was a kind and caring spouse. Survived by his wife Alexiss, his children Tschshayla, Tyshanna, Tysun, Ezra, and baby Alyson. Also his father Charlie, Grandmother Nellie, his siblings and spouses Lorenzo, Shannon and Eric, Koji and Char, Sarah and Kyle, Jewel and Josh and numerous nieces and nephews. Tyler was loved by all. He was proceeded in death by his mother, his grandfathers, his grandmother, uncles and cousins. Services will be held at the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center (320 South Chiloquin Boulevard, Chiloquin, Oregon), on Friday, August 19, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Wilson Cemetery. Feed will be at Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center.