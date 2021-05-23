Richard Dean Barney Richard Dean Barney "Eagle Spirit" joined the spirit world on Sunday, May 16, in the loving presence of his sons and oldest daughter. He was born August 21, 1962 and was raised by Levi and Nora Barney. He played baseball and graduated from Chiloquin High. He loved sports, not only played but coached Babe Ruth Baseball and was an avid tennis player. He served time in the Army National Guard. Graduated with an associates degree from OIT and held a variety of different jobs from selling insurance and cars to being a table games and poker dealer. He loved to play chess and would love to explore all the disc golf courses he could find. He spent a lot of time in the woods hunting and fishing. He loved to share stories with everyone he met, especially beautiful women. He loved his DUCKS! In the spirit world he has joined his son Richard "Running Wolf" but his name and spirit will carry on through his sons and daughters, Carissa "White Swan", Matthew "Thunder Wolf", Levi "Golden Eagle Eyes", and Karizma "Dancing Hummingbird Feather" as well as his grandkids Draven, Wenayia, Freya, Gwendolyn, and Kateri. You were loved by many and touched countless more lives. Fly strong and free Eagle Spirit.
