James Norman Barney James Norman Barney, 77, passed away peacefully at Chantele's Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin, OR on Nov. 28, 2021, after a fight for years with diabetes. He was born in Chiloquin on March 19, 1944, to Levi and Nora Barney. He attended Chiloquin High School and Oregon Institute of Technology. He lived in Chiloquin, Oregon and was a planner man operator at Modoc Lumber Company in Klamath Falls, Oregon from 1965 to 1995. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, team roping, leatherwork, reloaded his own shells and gambling at KLA-MO-YA and watching basketball and football games. He was preceded in death by parents Levi & Nora Barney, brother Richard L. Barney, sister-in-law Jackie Barney, Nephew Richard D. Barney. Surviving family members include his wife, Nettie O'Dell Barney; aunt, Jenny Markley; brother George Samson; children, Jamie L Parker, Jodie L Pridemore, Tiffani Guthrie, Carol Heinze and Randy Hopkins. Nephews Norman L Barney and Brandon G Barney; as well as numerous cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on December 10th, 2021, at Davenport's Chapel, Klamath Falls, OR and a graveside service will follow at Wilson Cemetery. **The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and physically during this sacred time. **