Kenneth Ray Barkee Kenneth Ray Barkee passed away on Dec. 11, 2020. Ken was born in Klamath Falls, Ore, Feb. 12, 1933 to Emmett and Gladys (Stafford) Barkee. He was a graduate of Klamath Union High School. Ken attended the Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis, Ind. on a scholarship before entering the Army during the Korean War, eventually serving in Germany. When he returned from the Army he attended Southern Oregon University and the University of Oregon, graduating from UO with a fine arts degree. Ken met and married Katherine Voeltz in Eugene in 1960. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1962 so Ken could take over Emmett's Line-Up, a local auto repair business, when his dad retired. Ken later sold Emmett's and worked at Weyerhaeuser until his retirement. Retirement afforded Ken the time to pursue his love of all forms of art. He was an active member of Gallery 803 for many years. Ken was simply a man who enjoyed life. Besides art, Ken enjoyed fishing, backpacking, amateur motor sports, bicycling and photography throughout his life. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly. Ken is survived by Katherine, his wife of 60 years; sons Doug and Greg; grandchildren Brianna, Heather, Kenny and Colby; three great-granddaughters; his brother Leonard; nephew Jon Barkee (Amy) and niece Linda Barkee McBride (Joe).
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Wolf country
- Klamath Falls detective resigns after on-duty DUII crash
- 'Tidal wave' of COVID-19 not letting up at Sky Lakes
- County leadership, medical professionals realign COVID-19 messaging
- DeGroot may negotiate settlement with ethics commission
- Rooster's tries to keep the doors open
- Klamath woman, 75 and with pre-existing conditions, beat COVID
- Commissioners announce additional freeze relief to local businesses
- Two Klamath Falls men arrested; one charged with attempted murder
- Bonanza's Big Springs Park a sprawling Christmas display
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.