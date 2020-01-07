Barbara (Collins) Sandrock, 88, joined our Heavenly Father, passing peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 31, 2019. She was born to Frank and Francis Schennek in Oakland, Calif., on Aug. 19, 1931.
Barbara is survived by her children Mel Harty (Marsha), Kathy Clausing (Darryl Smith), Debbie Gross (Kent), Cindy Dinwiddie (Roger), Joan Taylor (Mike), Chuck Collins (Becky) and Pete Sandrock, 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Those who knew her knew she was quite the character, always full of laughter and fun!
Services will be held in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at noon. All are welcomed to attend.
Thank you to those at Crystal Terrace, family and friends for being there helping with her comfort and care in her final days. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.