Joseph Rex Ballard Joseph Rex Ballard left this physical world on Jan. 14, 2021. Joseph was born March 21, 1946 in Bend, Ore. to Frank and Ida May Ballard. As a young man, he worked on several local farms, until he found his calling in logging. He worked in the woods for many years falling trees, running equipment, and becoming a loader operator which he was very proud of. He did high lead logging with Columbia Helicopters, his all-time favorite job. Later in life, he drove long haul truck and worked on the railroad repairing tracks. Joseph loved life, and always had a joke to tell, he never knew a stranger and would often talk to whomever he happened to come across. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He especially loved going deep sea fishing and caught several large fish over the years. Joseph loved whiskey and playing pool, and he loved his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Joseph married Marla Sue Anglesey in 1967, they had one daughter, Shelly. They made their home in Klamath Falls, Ore. and later divorced. He married Patty Johnston in 1991 and raised three stepchildren. In 2014 he married Christine Marie Wilson and became a step-father to three children. He and Christine were together until his death. Joseph is survived by his wife Christine Marie Ballard; stepson Levi Willson; step-daughters Jamie Morgan Hisey, Eseree' Dawn Rose Marie Kelln, and partner Dakota Hawkins; daughter Shelly Jo Jones; grandsons Lakota Ray Jones, and Tahkona Blayde Jones; granddaughter Jeanene Ray Kengle; great-granddaughters Taegan Ray Jones and Jolayna May Jones; great-grandson Jeremy Paul Kengle; nieces Cheri Renee Knapp and Debbie Sue Tibbets; dear friend Patty Johnston; step-daughters, Angela and Mindy; stepson Raymond; cousin Anna Trammell; long time friends Don Knapp and John Davenport, as well as numerous other family and friends. He was preceeded in death by his parents, and first wife. Memorial contributions can be made to Rogue Federal Credit Union. A private family memorial is planned for Jan. 23, 2021. His wishes were to be cremated.
