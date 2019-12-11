Lory Maria Baker passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 at the age of 60 following health complications. Lory, the eldest of 4 children, was born Jun. 4, 1959 in Germany to Ronal & Elfriede Baker. Her working career included The Four Queens in Las Vegas, Klamoya Casino, Grocery Outlet, and Dollartree in Klamath Falls, Ore. Lory liked spending time with family and friends. She had a very big heart and her laugh was very contagious. She also loved a challenging game of Scrabble. She was preceded in death by her father Ronal Baker, son Jason Avery and brother Joe Baker. Lory is survived by her mother Elfriede Baker, daughters Angela Avery Mondosa, Tina Avery, Sara Ladouveur, son Michael Joseph Baker, 11 grandchildren, brother Danny Baker, and sister Debra Lynn. Lory and her son Matthew Jason Avery, who passed days apart from each other will both be greatly missed!