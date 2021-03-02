Ollie Belle Baird Ollie Belle Baird passed through the veil February 25, 2021 at her care home in Klamath Falls. Ollie Belle was born to William Alan and Alma Wilma (Kirkpatrick) Layman March 15, 1924 in Malin, Oregon, joining three older brothers: Claude, Ben, and Ned. She married Duncan H. (Jim) Baird May 23, 1943 at Tujunga, California. These preceded her in death. Belle was a woman of true grit and wisdom acquired from being raised on her family's dairy and haying operation. During WWII, Belle worked on the production of B-17s, as well as working in a box factory in Watsonville, CA. After the war she and Jim moved to Klamath Falls where their two sons were born. The family moved to Merrill where Belle was employed as an operator and chief operator for United Telephone until her retirement. Belle was truly an outdoor woman. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and wildlife viewing with her family. She often reminisced about hiking across Turkey Hill in Malin as a child to visit friends. Belle loved harvesting and making wild plum jam. Ollie Belle is survived by sons James H. Baird (Susan), Bill Baird (Linda), grandchildren Jennifer, Bryan, Brett, Shasta, Sierra, and Darnell, numerous great-grandchildren, and Baird families in Goodwater, Alabama. Ollie Belle is also survived by special friends Martha Ginestar and Carolyn and Merle Carpenter. Services will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Basin Ambulance or Merrill Fire Department or a charity of donor's choice. Per her request, Belle's ashes will rest with her husband Jim, in the Pueblo Mountains and on Mt. Emily. A lasting quote from Ollie Belle: "If everyone lived the Four Gospels, the world would be a beautiful place."
