Donald Eugene Bailey SR. Donald Eugene Bailey SR., passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on May 19, 1944 in Oakland, Calif. Don worked for National Can, Granny Goose and spent many years in the timber industry. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Don was a mentor to many and a friend. Don is survived by his son Donald Eugene Bailey Jr.; daughter in-law Melinda Ann Bailey; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as many other family and friends. Don will forever be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.

