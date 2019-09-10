Elizabeth Baghott Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Baghott passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, at her home in Medford, Ore. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands Sharon and Larry Rick and Lynan Baghott and Tim Salmon, two grandsons and their wives Cristopher and Shawna Rick and Shaun and Kendall Baghott-Salmon, and two great-grandsons Justin and Cody Rick. Betty was born in Greeley, Colo., on Sept. 18, 1924, to Harry H. and Elizabeth J. Oliver Simpson. She graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1942 followed by studies at Marshall College in West Virginia. On Jan. 13, 1944, Betty and Lt. JG-USN Kenneth Baghott were married on Balboa Island, Calif. Betty worked as a machinist at Mcdonnell-Douglas Aircraft-a true "Rosie the Riveter", while Ken was a fighter pilot in WWII. When the war was over, Ken was hired by the University of California to be a Farm Advisor in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley. In January 1950, Ken was transferred to the Tulelake Field Station. The couple made Tulelake their home for over 40 years. Betty quickly immersed herself in the community. She became a member of the Panhellenic Sorority then the Beta Sigma Phi. She worked at the Merrill 1st National Bank, then as bookkeeper for Dr. Spomer in Tulelake, bookkeeper and co-owner of Baghott Farming, followed by bookkeeping and a travel agent at Shasta Travel Service in Klamath Falls. Her community services were numerous in the Tulelake PTA, in 4-H cooking and sewing leaderships for over 20 years, the Tulelake Medical Co-Op and the American Red Cross. An accomplished musician, throughout the years, Betty played the piano for plays, musicals, music festivals and for the Tulelake Jr. High School chorus. During 50 years of marriage, Betty and Ken traveled around the world: Hong Kong, China, South America, Mexico, most all of Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii and many more places. They also enjoyed RVing with friends across Canada and the USA, spending winters in Palm Springs. During 50 years of marriage, Betty and Ken traveled around the world: Hong Kong, China, South America, Mexico, most all of Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii and many more places. They also enjoyed RVing with friends across Canada and the USA, spending their winters in Palm Springs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Elizabeth Simpson, brothers Herman, Stephen and Carl, and her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Baghott. The family wishes to thank devoted caregiver DeeDee McArthur and special friend and travel companion Jean Rose. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2p.m. in O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel with a reception following in Italianna's Ristorante banquet room. The family asks that donations be made to your local American Red Cross or your animal shelter or the USO.