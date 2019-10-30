Opal Baert Opal Baert, a lifelong Oregonian, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Opal was born in Bend on May 7, 1931, to Bondon "Floyd" Lane and Martina O'Kelley and had one sister Velma (Lane) Simpson. She was raised on a cattle ranch in Silver Lake, Ore., which required her to become a "tough chick" before it was cool to be one. The beauty of her creative personality emerged in that country setting and she began to write poetry and draw. Her love for sketching led her to begin designing clothing. In 1949, she became the recipient of a Daly Fund scholarship and attended Oregon State University with her eye on fashion design. She married Robert Baert on April 30, 1950, and after 16 years of marriage they had one daughter Tamara. Opal was very active in community social organizations and in 1967 became a charter member of the Elkettes, where she served as president, vice president and financial secretary. In 1967, she became a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she was awarded the "Girl of the Year" and named Beta Sigma Phi "Princess." Opal was a bookkeeper at Lorenz Co., HE Haugeer General Motors and also the credit manager at Rickey's Jewelers. As the bookkeeper at Klamath Falls Creamery, she ran the Burroughs Sensimatic bookkeeping machine. Opal obtained her real estate license in the 1980s and worked for Century 21 Real Estate for a number of years. She also assisted her husband Bob in his Farmer's Insurance Agency over a 25-year span. She had a tremendous love for animals of all kinds, but especially cats and horses. Her quick and dry wit coupled with her lively personality kept everyone entertained in her presence. She loved playing bridge with her friends and was an avid reader, sometimes reading several books a week. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Tamara and James Barker, nephews Lane Simpson (Lakeview) and James Simpson (Phoenix, Ore.), and niece Bonnie Norris (Central Point) as well as many great nieces and nephews. Opal was preceded in death by her husband Robert of nearly 50 years, her sister Velma Simpson, and her parents. Memorial services will be held on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home in Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Friends of Pets or Klamath Humane Society.
