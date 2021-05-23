Deborah "Debbie" Melita Austin Deborah "Debbie" Melita Austin, 78, passed away peacefully with her eldest daughter Eshoni by her side at Sky Lakes Hospital in Klamath Falls, Ore. on May 7, 2021. Debbie was born on January 29, 1943 at the Klamath Agency near Chiloquin, Ore., to Joseph and Malinda Marie Segoviano nee Masquat. They raised her along with her five sisters in the family home on Pleasant Ave. In 1975 she found the love of her life when she met Warner Austin at the American Indian Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Warner embraced Debbie's children as his own, then soon after they joyfully welcomed their youngest son, and returned to settle together in Debbie's hometown of Klamath Falls. Debbie loved to sing and had a beautiful voice, she and her husband Warner were often asked to sing at gatherings or events. They kept a family drum since 1977, the most recent one was called Ahni Nijii. They loved to travel the pow wow circuit all over Oregon and sometimes into Washington and California. These trips meant so much to their children, instilling joy and pride in their Native American heritage, creating family unity, and establishing lifelong friendships. Debbie loved to read and felt education was important. She attended Oregon Institute of Technology to polish her public speaking skills. She loved advocating for her children and others, serving on the Indian Education committees, in outreach through cultural presentations at the schools, and at the drum and dance practices for all the Native American community members. It was extremely important for her to inspire a sense of pride in all the native children that she could, something that was poorly lacking during her early education. Many of those touched by Debbie and Warner's efforts have reached out with their loving remembrance. Debbie's beadwork was known among many to be quite beautiful, she often had paid requests for medallions or for a Kickapoo dancing doll necklace and earring set, which she designed in honor of her Mother. Debbie not only created many beadwork items and regalia for her family members, but she also went on to share her knowledge of beading, regalia, and moccasin making with family and in classes first sponsored by Indian education then in her later years at Chemawa Indian School. Debbie's Indian name was "Madewdew Equay" which means "Good Medicine Woman". Debbie, along with Warner, formed the Native American Cross-Cultural Association, which participated in and funded Native American performances, these included the cultures of the Mexican tribes and of the Alaskan Natives. The organization also sponsored the pow wow that they originated and held at the annual Riverfront Park World Beat Festival in Salem Oregon. Debbie is survived by her sons and daughters along with their spouses or life mates: James Wright and Gaynell Brown, NoKoWhat and Vicki Herrera, Eshoni Yazzie, Stephanie and David Crain Sr., Jennifer Marquis, Pyahdonequah Austin, her stepdaughters and spouse: Wanda Austin, Winona and John Mitchell, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Warner M. Austin; her parents Joseph Segoviano and Malinda Marie Segoviano; her seven sisters and one brother: Virginia, Carmel, Lydia, Jovita, Rachel, Cindy, Joseph Howard, and Delilah; and one grandchild Mikey Bettles (Spud). Private Internment Services were held on Saturday, May 15 at the Chemawa Indian School Cemetery where her ashes were placed beside Warner's as she wanted. Her family is planning a large celebration of life in Debbie's honor in August.
