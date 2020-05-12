Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Wanda "Sue" Ashford

Wanda "Sue" Ashford After a lingering illness, Wanda "Sue" Ashford, a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on May 5, 2020. Sue was born on February 12, 1941 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Marie Ybarra Clinton and Jadee (J.R.) Ashford. She was preceded in death by both parents and brother Bobby and is survived by her sisters, Shirley Allison (David) of Sparks, Nevada, Sarah Dean (Mickal) of Elko, Nevada, Sherrie Johnson (Allen) of Bremerton, Washington and brothers, Richard Ashford of Sparks, Nevada, Michael Clinton (Cherie) of Reno, Nevada, Tim Clinton (Melissa) of Klamath Falls, Oregon and Gene Clinton (Cindy) of Henderson, Nevada and many nieces, nephews and cousins she cared deeply about. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marie Clinton Memorial Educational Memorial Fund and or the Klamath County Animal Shelter. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com.

Tags