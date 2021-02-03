Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Robert Arliss Ashcraft, 89, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Jan. 29, 2021. Complete arrangements will be announced by Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, directors, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, OR 541-883-3458

