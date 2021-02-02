Kindzetta Louise Anthony Kindzetta "Louise" Anthony was born June 15, 1937 to Isaac and Verda May Blake in McCurtain County, Okla. Louise was the 13th of 14 children. A scholar and athlete, she graduated in 1956 from Smithville High School as the salutatorian and earned a letter on the women's varsity basketball team. Louise moved to Merrill, Ore. in 1956 to live with her sister Dovie Hodges. That same year she met her future husband Robert Leland Anthony while serving him lunch at her job as waitress at the Dairy Store café. After a very short courtship, the happy couple married that same year at the Church of the Brethren on Bristol Street in Klamath Falls. Louise loved the Lord and was always very involved in her church family at Bible Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and helped cook meals for campers at Mountain Lakes Bible Camp. Though she taught many about Jesus and his love, her first priority was for her family to walk with God. Second only to her love of the Lord was her love of gardening. Louise always tended to dozens of tomato plants, strawberries, squash, cucumbers and scores of beautiful flowers. When she wasn't outside in the garden you would find her cooking an amazing meal or dessert for family and friends to enjoy. Louise was instrumental to the success of the family business. She tended to the books and the financial performance of the business ensuring it blossomed and grew just like her flower garden. Later in life Louise enjoyed traveling across the nation and abroad. One of her favorite trips was to Israel which began an enduring friendship with her longtime travel companion Barb Vinicky. Louise is preceded in death by her husband Robert Leland Anthony and is survived by her brother Leon Blake; sister Helen Potter; daughter Rhonda Guyer; son Rob Anthony; daughter Susan Pedersen; son Jason Anthony, plus 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special message of thanks and gratitude to the team at Crystal Terrace for their loving care of Louise over the past year. Their genuine kindness and compassion brought joy and light to her final days. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic there will be a virtual online celebration of Kindzetta at www.kindzetta.org with a live celebration of life event at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31. Full obituary can be viewed at www.ohairwards.com
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Crater Lake Parkway
- Former Klamath cop pleads not guilty to on-duty DUII, other charges
- Mystery of the 'Big Nasty' is solved
- Klamath County police log: Jan. 29,2021
- Highway 97 closed at California border
- Whisler to coach Mazama baseball
- Man charged in 2019 robbery of Washington Federal
- Portland brewery with Klamath Falls roots looks to sell
- Oregon's once-largest tree still magnificent
- Klamath Falls man dies in Lake County crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Who should have priority for a COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.