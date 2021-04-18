Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson Tim Anderson, passed away April 7, 2021. He was a printer in the Klamath Basin for the last 35 years. We were blessed to have him here a week ago for two days and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his brothers John Anderson of Gold Beach, Ore., Bob Anderson of Sunny Valley, Ore., and his sister Peggy Rice or Albany, Ore. Always in our hearts and grateful for the life we shared. Love you Tim Anderson always. Memorial service will be July 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park in Klamath Falls. Any questions, call John at (541)425-1515.

