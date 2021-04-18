Tim Anderson Tim Anderson, passed away April 7, 2021. He was a printer in the Klamath Basin for the last 35 years. We were blessed to have him here a week ago for two days and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his brothers John Anderson of Gold Beach, Ore., Bob Anderson of Sunny Valley, Ore., and his sister Peggy Rice or Albany, Ore. Always in our hearts and grateful for the life we shared. Love you Tim Anderson always. Memorial service will be July 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park in Klamath Falls. Any questions, call John at (541)425-1515.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Trial postponed for Klamath Falls man accused of torture
- Bonanza man arrested for allegedly stealing car, motorcycle, canoe
- Weekend fires destroy Klamath Falls homes
- Klamath irrigators face devastating lack of water
- Growing business in Klamath Falls
- There's just not enough water in Klamath Basin this year
- How Reclamation plans to operate during the Klamath Basin's driest summer ever
- A true test while hiking near Gerber Reservoir
- Klamath Falls bridges will get $32 million seismic makeover
- Rocky Point's only ambulance is vandalized
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
With water in basin at an all-time low, what should be the top priority for this scarce resource?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.