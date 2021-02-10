Nancy Jo Anderson Nancy Jo Anderson, 80, went home to her good place on Jan. 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 11, 1940 in Bell, Calif. to Walter and Helen Eldred. She married David E. Anderson on Feb. 20, 1959, they spent 44 years together. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo, watching game show network and Dog the Bounty Hunter. She spoiled her fur babies and loved to cross stitch, which she mastered. She was proud of receiving her GED at the age of 48, and became a CNA which she worked as until taking care of her husband David at the time of his passing in 2003. She is survived by her four daughters, April of Nebraska, Cherie (Dusty) of Wyoming, Sabrina and Melissa (Len) both in Oregon, nine grand kids and 18 great grand kids. She was affectionately known as Mom, Momma, Gram, GG and Meme Jo, she will greatly be missed. Nancy's family sends a special thank you to Pelican Pointe and Klamath Hospice for their devotion to care. Private services to be determined.
