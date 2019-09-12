Esther Anderson Esther E. Anderson passed away peacefully at her home in Klamath Falls on Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, with her husband, John, and other family members at her bedside. Her funeral will be on Friday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. in Thrive Church at 235 S. Laguna St. in Klamath Falls. Esther was born on June 18, 1935, in Paonia, Colo., to Oren and Melinda Kurts, the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Paonia High School in 1954. She married John Anderson on June 5, 1955, in Paonia. This year, they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. They had four children, Cathi, Timothy, Douglas, and Robin. Timothy passed away in 2007. Esther grew up in a Christian home and, as a young girl, accepted Christ. Through those young years, she became convinced that she was to be in ministry and was to marry a man who would be in ministry. John, who came to Christ at about age 11, and lived in California, also was convinced he was to be in ministry. They each prayed the Lord would guide them to the right person to marry. As it happened, John moved to Paonia at age 13 to live with his grandmother and great-grandfather, Friedrich (Fred) Hofer, a godly immigrant from Switzerland. In his great-grandfather's church, John met Esther. And in the years after, a special friendship developed between them, a special friendship which over time developed into courtship, and then marriage. The day after their wedding, Esther and John left on a bus to attend Bible College in California to prepare for ministry. So from the very beginning of their marriage, Esther and John were either been preparing for ministry or in ministry. They began their biblical studies in September after their wedding, but during their second semester John became very ill and was in bed for some four months. This necessitated both of them halting their biblical studies and Esther getting a job to support them, a situation which continued past their first wedding anniversary. Their ministry has included serving three congregations as pastors over some 24 years with their most recent pastorate being Klamath Falls Assembly of God (Thrive Church), where they served some 11 years. Prior to that, they served churches in Wilder, Idaho, and Forsyth, Missouri. In 1988, while in Klamath Falls, doors opened for Esther and John to begin an extensive traveling ministry which over many years took them across America and overseas to such places as Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Argentina. In all of their ministry, Esther was a vital partner with her husband, one who especially ministered to women. Some five years ago, a stroke Esther suffered halted their traveling ministry. Esther is survived by husband John and children Cathi Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah, a pastor's wife, Douglas of Klamath Falls, a pastor in Eagle Point, Ore., and Robin McGhehey of Bayfield, Colo., an occupational health technician in nearby Durango. Grace Hopkins, a sister, of Hotchkiss, Colo. and John Kurts, a brother, of Lewiston, Idaho, plus by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive her.