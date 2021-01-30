Charles Wayne Anderson left us suddenly on Jan. 22, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Charles was born Oct. 22,1975 in Klamath Falls Ore. to John and Glenda Anderson.
Charles was a family man who loved with all his heart. Always worked hard for everything he had and took pride in it. He was always up for a good time especially if it were to be outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved rodeo, surfing, snowboarding, tattoos, and his Harley. He was more than proud of his son and who he grew up to be and was over the moon about being a grandpa. No matter what was going on he never failed to make sure his loved ones were taken care of. Walked with confidence in his step and took anything that came at him head on and strong.
Charles is survived by his son Dustin Anderson; granddaughters Avery and Payton Anderson; parents John and Glenda Anderson; sister Tamika Anderson; nieces, nephews, girlfriend Michelle McIntyre, and many other family members.
He was preceeded in death by his grandparents and late wife Michelle Anderson.
Many hearts will miss him but we know he is home and at peace.
Services are to be announced at a later date.