Patricia Gene Andersen Patricia Gene Andersen 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Crystal Terrace Memory Care in Klamath Falls, Ore. Patricia was born in Everett, Wash. to Willard and Pansy (Hardy) Andersen on May 26, 1933. She spent her life growing up in Garretson, S.D. She married Robert B. Andersen from love at first sight and that lasted for 60 years until his death. Robert joined the Navy and they moved to Virginia. Later they moved to Klamath Falls with their newborn infant, and then had two more children which were raised in Klamath Falls. This made for a time of fun and adventure for all. Pat enjoyed her loving marriage to Bob with great devotion, and hobbies such as bowling which she was successful in winning over 40 bowling pins and trophies. She was passionate at collecting crystal cruets, elephant figurines. She was skillful at beading Native American things such as cradle boards, scabbards and a beautiful beaded painting that took seven years to complete. Patricia was the backbone of the family since Bob worked nights at Weyerhaeuser Co. She loved Asian-inspired deco and later to rediscover her Native American origins. She enjoyed hand sewing Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for gifts and donations. Bob and Pat enjoyed camping with the grandchildren. Pat is survived by her three children: William B. Andersen, Thomas O. Andersen, Carrie N. McCarthy; six grandchildren, Alisha McCue, Angelic Reed, Nicolas McCarthy, Christina Bassett, Kyle Andersen, and 11 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert B. Andersen of 60 years and granddaughter Kalla Andersen Conway. To view a complete obituary and service time, please visit www.ohairwards.com.
