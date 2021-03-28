Marybelle Amerling Marybelle Amerling passed away March 22, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 99. She is survived by her children Mary Jo Buckingham, Bill (Terry) Amerling and Carole (Tom) Bowen. Her husband Chet and son Jerry preceded her. She had eight grand children and 12 great-grand children who will miss her dearly. To all who knew her, she was a wonderful, caring woman who touched the hearts of all. May she forever rest in peace in the heavenly kingdom. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 815 High Street, Klamath Falls on April 9 with recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by mass at 11:00. For service details, go to www.OHairWards.com
