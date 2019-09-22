Barbara Alves Barbara Bristol Dwight was born in Hamilton Canada, Nov. 13, 1919. She was the second in a family of five girls. They moved to Massachusetts when her father, Herbert Dwight became a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Barbara attended Simmons College in Boston, Mass., and became a dietitian. She married Robert (Bob) Alves on May 17, 1942, as he was leaving for World War II where he was stationed in Egypt and India as a photographer. They reunited after the war and had four children in Braintree, Mass. Bob worked in the family business, Alves Photofinishing. In their 40s they moved to Walnut Creek, Calif., taking a month to cross the U.S. with the four kids in a trailer. Barbara started working as a dietitian. They moved to San Mateo, Calif., where she worked at Stanford Hospital where she was in charge of one of the kitchens. They then moved to Sacramento, Calif., where Barbara continued her Dietitian career at Mercy General Hospital, where she eventually retired from. They soon retired to Lake of the Pines in Auburn, Calif., where Barbara was very active in the Women's Golf Cub. After Bob passed away, Barbara moved to live with her youngest daughter, Carol and husband Bryan Hammond, in Klamath Falls, Ore. In her last years she lived at Rogue River Place and Crystal Terrace Memory Care in Klamath Falls, where she received excellent care. The family is very grateful to the staff in both facilities for the care she received in her last few years. Also many Big Thanks to Klamath Hospice Staff for their services and caring hearts. She passed away on June 13, 2019, and is greatly missed by her surviving two sisters, three children, eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren in the United States and Australia.
Alves, Barbara
